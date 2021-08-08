Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 7,233 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 12.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $214.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

