Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.32 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ecolab by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

ECL traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

