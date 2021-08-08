Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.83 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

