Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $749,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 809,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

