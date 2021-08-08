Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

