Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the average volume of 672 call options.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

