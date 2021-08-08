Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.9% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 75,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.