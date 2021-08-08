Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $649.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

