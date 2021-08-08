Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

