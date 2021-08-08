Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2,224.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,751,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

