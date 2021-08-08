Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $25.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,668,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

