Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $66.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.