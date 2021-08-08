Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,613 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Translate Bio worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

