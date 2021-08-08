TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.20-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. 1,078,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

