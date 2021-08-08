TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

