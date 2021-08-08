TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

