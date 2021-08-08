Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

