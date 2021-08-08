Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Trimble posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $89.36 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

