TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $198.13. 1,116,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

