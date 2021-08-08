TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $13.59 on Friday, reaching $397.89. 3,655,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $398.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

