TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

CL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 2,877,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

