TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 280.8% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 81,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 12,660,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The company has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

