TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 448,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

