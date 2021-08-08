Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.150 EPS.

GTS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 26,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $579.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

