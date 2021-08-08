Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GTS opened at $24.46 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $579.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

