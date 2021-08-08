Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

