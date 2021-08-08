Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBOX. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.59. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

