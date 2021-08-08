True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.25 price objective on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$659.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.