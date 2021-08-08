Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.97) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.