Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

