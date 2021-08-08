Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE BHC opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 113.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

