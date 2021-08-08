Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $68.25

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.25 to $68.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

