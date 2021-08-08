Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $455,320.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.