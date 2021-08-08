Trust Investment Advisors Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

