TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.17 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.