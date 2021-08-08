TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a PE ratio of 348.75. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

