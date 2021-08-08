Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Insiders sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

