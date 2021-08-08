TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

