Tupperware Brands Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.