Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,543.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $700,911.64 and $8,543.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

