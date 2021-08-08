Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Boosted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. 1,369,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,398. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

