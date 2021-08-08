U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $113.77. 99,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

