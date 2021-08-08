U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

NYSE:USPH traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.77. 99,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

