UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $15.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

