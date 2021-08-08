UBS Group Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $154.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.