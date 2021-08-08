UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,412.12.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders bought a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

