UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $47.18 Average PT from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

UDR stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,250 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

