UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.48 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

