Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56.

UCTT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

