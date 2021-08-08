Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.30 or 0.00059951 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $15.45 billion and approximately $459.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,403,080 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.